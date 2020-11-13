Nandi Senator, Cherargei, calls for audit into NHIF, terms in a ‘cash cow’

The NHIF Scheme has become a cash cow, Nandi Senator, Samson Cherargei has said.

In an interview with Citizen TV this morning, Cherargei called the decision by the Insurer not to cover COVID-19 cases was ‘unfortunate’ and that the insurance has now become a ‘cash cow.’

Reforms

“We have been telling Kenyans to enrol for NHIF, and now we are telling them that NHIF cannot cover for COVID-19. That is very unfortunate. We need reforms withing NHIF for it to sustain itself. NHIF has been turned into a cash cow.” Cherargei said.

Health CS, Kagwe, had recently announced that the insurer would not incur any costs for Kenyans who contracted COVID-19. This, he said, was because it was too expensive and was not sustainable.

“It’s expensive and unsustainable for NHIF to foot the bills,” Kagwe said two days ago. He noted that it was impractical for NHIF and other private insurers to cover a pandemic.

The revelation angered many Kenyans, who felt as though the government was utterly abandoning them at their hour of need. Many poor Kenyans cannot afford medical bills, and COVID-19, when severe, is very costly to treat.

Audit into insurer

In his interview, Cherargei called for an audit to NHIF to find out what happens to the billions that Kenyans contribute to the scheme.

“Millions of Kenyans contribute to NHIF. We need to audit and find out what happens to the billions of shillings Kenyans contribute.” Cherargei said. He also called on the President to call for a review of insurance covers.

Contributions to NHIF is mandatory for Kenyans who are formally employed. The money is remitted to the Insurer every month and often deducted along with the PAYE tax. However, the revelation that the health insurer would not cover Kenyans in their time of need has seen many decry why it’s mandatory in the first place.