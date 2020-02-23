Home News National Government urged to deal locust before hitting uncontrollable numbers
National Government urged to deal locust before hitting uncontrollable numbers

By Collins Luvisia
locust in focus
Locusts feeding

The National Government has been urged to act swiftly and deal with locusts which have now invade nearly 70 per cent of the country. 

Speaking during the burial ceremony for Teso North MP Oku Kaunya’s mother Mama Rebecca Isegere who died at 91, Busia County Deputy Governor Moses Mulomi said the invasion is likely to cause food insecurity in the nation.

Mulomi who is an entomologist by profession wants the Government to give the affected counties the right equipment to help them deal with the locusts.

“The national government should move with speed and avail counties that have been invaded or facing threats of invasion with chemicals and equipment to enable them cope with any inherent challenges,” the Deputy Governor said during the burial.

His statement comes after the Desert Locusts were spotted in the neighboring Bungoma county. The DG believes the country would have prevented the locust from invading the country if they would have had put in place preventive measures.

While speaking an interview with a local TV station , Mulomi earlier stated that a single female locust is capable of laying 300 eggs in its lifetime.  He added that a swarm of 40 M locusts with half the population being female is capable of raising the population to 6 billion insects for generations.

He fears that the swarm may hit uncontrollable numbers as Somalia and Ethiopia have been overwhelmed when it comes to dealing with the breading areas.

 “Locusts challenge in the last two years has remained a challenge with a population reaching uncontrolled levels, even in the breeding regions of Ethiopia and Somalia, thus the need to prevent its spread that has now hit 19 counties, with Nyeri being the latest county.”

According to Mulomi, the worst locusts’ invasion in the country was between 1926 and 1933 and it took the nation seven years to control them.

