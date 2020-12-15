NCIC condemns, launches investigations into Malindi MP Jumwa, ODM SG Sifuna derogatory remarks during heated Msambweni campaigns.

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has launched a probe into the reckless remarks made by Malindi Member of Parliament P Aisha Jumwa and Orange Democratic Movement Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna during Msambweni by-elections campaigns.

The Commission condemned the vulgar remarks made by the two rivals on Friday 11 December 2020 as they campaigned for their preferred candidate for the vacant seat.

In a statement, NCIC stated that the use of such political rhetoric and vulgar language is wrong, unethical, and shameful.

It added that because of their actions, the two leaders have been summoned to answer to their utterances.

It added that such actions might even lead to hate speech which would disturb the already existing peace in the country. The Commission went on to urge all leaders to remain civil and ethical at all times.

The NCIC told Kenyans that it would be creating a wall of fame and shame in its offices when it will be naming leaders and ordinary Kenyans who will be doing well and shame those with uncivilized behaviors.

It urged Kenyans to remain vigilant and continue keeping leaders on their toes and report any uncouth behaviors from them.

NCIC's Press Statement on utterances made by Malindi MP Hon. Aisha Jumwa and ODM SG Hon. Edwin Sifuna. pic.twitter.com/LHs11L3YLv — NCIC Kenya (@NCIC_Kenya) December 15, 2020

The two started throwing jabs at each other after Aisha Jumwa told off individuals who reportedly threatened to do unthinkable things to her.

She stressed out that the said individuals should know that she is not afraid of them as she is not a virgin.

In a quick response, Edwin Sifuna said that Aisha Jumwa was not making sense in her allegations as even a rapist a caliber of his victim.

He added that Luhya men are choosy who they take to bed. He further added that he does not recognize her because she was dismissed from the party a long time ago.

On Tuesday 15 December 2020, the Msambweni by-elections were marred with chaos. Nyali MP Mohamed Ali accused Mombasa Hassan Joho of attempted murder with former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama being arrested.