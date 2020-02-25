Ndindi Nyoro leads best performing MPs in NG-CDF

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro came out top among his colleagues in a survey done by Mizani Africa on how they utilized the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) allocated to them in the 2018/2019 financial year.

Ndidi, a first-time Member of Parliament took to his Facebook page to thank all the stakeholders involved in making the constituency number one.

“Many thanks to Kiharu NG – CDFC and all stakeholders. We are African and Africa is our Business,” read part of his post.

Ndindi was closely followed by Uriri MP Mark Nyamita. Abdulswamad Sharif Nassir and Richard Onyonka of Mvita and Kitutu Chache South were placed third and fourth respectively. Kabete MP James Wamacukuru completed the top five bracket.

The MP’s are blocked from giving executive orders on how the money will be spent in their respective constituents. The MP’s role is limited to only overseeing the projects done by the committee formed by the CDF which funds the projects. The projects are later put on their lists of achievements.

Here is the full list: