NEMA warns Mombasa residents against contaminated water

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has cautioned Mombasa residents against using borehole water, saying it is not safe for domestic.

NEMA noted that the contaminated borehole water consists of a high percentage of faecal matter, which is not fit for human consumption.

Environmental inspector, Benson Wemali, stated that the contamination is due to the boreholes dug near septic tanks.

‘’This is very dangerous because Mombasa lacks a sewerage plant. Households lack sewerage connections. Most houses here have soak pit and septic tanks. Sadly, most boreholes are dug near the septic and soak pits for easier connectivity and flow of water from the boreholes,’’ Wemali said.

The environment inspector further said that most of the boreholes are susceptible to water pollution.

He added that due to water access issues in Mombasa, most of the houses have a borehole, blaming water agencies for failing in their mandate.

Wemali claimed that the authorities that give licences for boreholes don’t inspect them.

Most Mombasa residents depend on borehole water since the water demand is 186,000 cubic meters per day against a supply of 42,000 cubic meters hence water shortage.

According to a fiscal strategy paper by the local government, the available supply of water can only meet about 25 per cent of the demand and thus, there is a need for concerted effort to address the water shortage.

Mr Wemali also insisted that the county administration should monitor the boreholes and have standards based on the type of houses.

He also called on the county government to ensure landlords install small treatment plants in their houses to clean up the water.

Mombasa County residents have salty water due to contiguity to the Indian Ocean. The saline water contains significant amounts of dissolved salts.