‘New and dangerous phase’ – WHO calls for vigilance as COVID infections accelerate worldwide

The World Health Organization has called for vigilance as COVID-19 infections accelerate worldwide.

In the news briefing, the Organization’s Director-General, Dr Tedros, said that the worldwide infections between Thursday and Friday rose by 150,000, the highest daily jump in cases since the pandemic began.

The Americas, the new hotspot

More than half of these new cases were reported in the Americas ( North and South America), while South Asia and the Middle East also saw a high rise in infections.

Indeed, the two countries with over 1 million infections, Brazil and the United States, all are in the Americas.

Dr Tedros said that while many people were tired of sheltering in place, the virus was still in circulation and remained potent.

“The world is in a new and dangerous phase. Many people are understandably fed up with being at home. Countries are understandably eager to open up their societies and economies. But the virus is still spreading fast, it’s still deadly and most people are still susceptible.” Dr Tedros said.

Special focus on the vulnerable

He called on all countries to exercise vigilance in the face of the accelerating infections of the lethal coronavirus.

Dr Tedros called on all countries to put a special focus on their most vulnerable. Among the group of people, it singled out as a major concern were refugees. With the world set to celebrate World Refugee Day today, their situation could facilitate a widespread of the coronavirus.

UNHCR High Commissioner, Dr Fillipo Grandi, called on unity in the fight, though he also praised early interventions for the lack of outbreaks in many refugee camps.

“We have not yet seen major outbreaks where we feared them the most, in large concentration, in refugee camps traditionally. This is also due to the fact that we had time to prepare. And this is where our cooperation with WHO has been invaluable.” Dr Grandi said.