New details emerge on Sonko’s case

A report by the Auditor General has revealed that former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko hired 33 police officers to accompany him on his 2018 22-day trip to Mombasa.

Nancy Gathungu, the Auditor General, also raised questions on Kshs 20 billion shillings in the 2018-19 financial year that the former Governor had not properly accounted for.

The Auditor’s report revealed that Sonko paid the cops Ksh 4 million from public money without authorization.

In Kenyan law, Governors get round-the-clock protection from five armed police officers. Sonko’s office could not justify spending Kshs 4 million on the officers who still receive salaries and allowances from the National Police Service Commission.

The Auditor’s report noted that Sonko’s administration misappropriated public money. According to the report, there were financial blunders during Sonko’s second year at City Hall. The former Governor paid billions of shillings to several entities contrary to the law.

Addressing the issue of 33 cops that Sonko hired, Gathungu said that they did not avail any documents to support the payments.

“They did not avail any documents in support of the payment except an unsigned schedule. In addition,they did not explain the purpose of the journey and authorisation for use of 33 police officers ,” the report reads in part.

While still in office, Sonko kept a large team of formal and non-formal security officers. Additionally, he had bouncers who carried around guns and other weapons. They all accompanied him as his driver chauffeured him across the city or country.

Questionable payments

The Auditor-General report also reveals that Sonko made questionable payments to various lawyers. Therefore, taxpayers may have lost over one billion shillings.

The former Governor allegedly paid Sh595.07 million shillings to law firms that reportedly provided County services. There were no documents to support the said payments. Additionally, Sonko’s administration withdrew Kshs 500 million, which is untraceable. There are concerns that the money ended up in individual pockets.

“Sonko’s management did not avail documents that show the nature of disputes, approval for procurement of professional services records, record of services the firms provided, and contracts,” part of the report reads.

This report has outlined financial irregularities at City Hall during Sonko’s tenure in office.