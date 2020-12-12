New locusts wave to descend in Kenya this weekend

The government of Kenya has warned of a new wave of locusts set to wreak havoc on several counties this December.

Principal Secretary for Agriculture, Prof Hamadi Boga, said that they had mapped and forecasted the impending swarm set to land this weekend.

Entering from the North

The new multitudes have originated from Somalia, Ethiopia and Yemen, where they multiplied rapidly. They grew in population thanks to Cyclone Gati which hit Somalia’s coast a few weeks ago, creating perfect conditions for breeding.

FAO had sent out a warning of a locust invasion from mid-December. Boga said that an advanced swarm had already landed in the country and was ravaging some parts. In total, the Ministry projects that 13 counties will face the locust invasion.

However, Boga assured the public that they were mobilising resources such as helicopters, chemicals, aircraft and sprayers to help attack the swarms once they jet into the country.

Affected counties

The counties that will face the invasion include, Mandera, Wajir, Marsabit, Garissa, Isiolo, Turkana, Tana River, Tharaka Nithi, Embu, Uasin Gishu, Meru, Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet.

He added there would be some invasion at the Coast, but it will be minimal. Most of the hardest-hit areas in Kenya will be the Central and Northern Kenya regions.

Afterwards, the swarms will then migrate southwards, down to Taita Taveta (where there are sightings already) and towards Tanzania.

Year of the locusts

The locust invasion started last year in December, following heavy rains and cyclones down in the Middle East. This created the perfect breeding grounds for the locusts. By the end of December, the destructive pests had already entered Kenya, first attacking the counties up North.

The swarms made their way across the country afterwards, hitting more than twenty counties. Most of these counties witnessed a trickle of the pests, however. Mostly, they prefer hot and dry weather, hence why Northern Kenya was and will be hit hardest again.