New twist as DPP orders prosecution of Murgor sisters in Ndichu twins assault case

At about 2.30 am, one of the twin brothers allegedly made an improper pass at Stephanie to which she told him she knows him as a husband to media personality Janet Mbugua. Munyra who was with the brothers shouted ex-husband.

When Stephanie left for the exit one of the brothers verbally assaulted her and abused her.

At the entrance, one of the brothers violently broke the right-hand door side mirror while the other one broke the left-hand side one before they again went to attack Cheryl.

Cheryl fought back and based on this, she is set to take plea.

The twins then pleaded to pay for the damage of the car mirrors and a dent at Sh110,000.

“One of the brothers proceeded to pay via M-PESA after which they both went back to the hotel. However immediately thereafter, the transaction was reversed. At no point did the young ladies accept any compensation for the assault or injury to themselves,” Murgor said.

Paul and Eddie have noted that they do not condone or support violence against women and that on the night of the incident, they did not assault any woman as widely claimed.

The brothers lost the support of one of the investors in their company Wapi Pay.

They also resigned from the company following the drama.

The investors Kepple Africa Venture revealed they will withdraw their funding from the tech firm after its co-founders, the Ndichu brothers, were accused of assaulting women.

In reaction, the Chinese investor revealed that they will cut ties with the company owned by the two brothers.

This has prompted the brothers to launch a campaign to restore their image online.