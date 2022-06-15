New twist as NGO asks EACC to probe Sakaja’s academic papers

The controversy over Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s academic qualifications has taken a fresh twist after a Kenyan NGO asked the investigative agencies to probe the validity of his documents.

In a letter to the Ethics and Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Youth Advocacy Africa claims that the academic degree and transcripts presented by Sakaja to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are fake.

The NGO says the senator’s name was missing on the graduation list of Team University on October 21, 2016, when the varsity held its graduation ceremony.

The group has accused the politician who is seeking to vie for the Nairobi governor seat on a UDA ticket of colluding with key staff at Team University to acquire the fraudulent degree.

“They have been unlawfully induced to dish out degree certificates to Sakaja knowing too well that he has never been admitted to the institution, never sat for any examinations, never graduated and does not have any academic qualifications at all from the said university,” read part of the letter.

The group wants the two investigative agencies to investigate the possibility of collusion between the Council of University Education (CUE) and Sakaja to avoid scrutiny of the fake degree by the CUE.

The group has also written to Education Cabinet Minister Janet Museveni demanding that Team University be compelled to revoke the degree issued to Sakaja on 21 October 2016 and her office to investigate the university for the unlawful issuance of the certificate.

They also want to be issued a true copy of the graduation list for the graduates who graduated on October 21, 2016.

Should Team University insist that Sakaja studied there, the NGO wants Museveni’s Education Ministry to produce Sakaja’s admission letter, and evidence that he attended classes among other documentation.

Sakaja has in an affidavit termed the claims that he did not graduate from Team University as wild and unfounded.

He argued that the complainants left out a page showing his name on the graduation list of the university located in Uganda.

Dennis Wahome, Evans Katia, Alex Musalia and Timothy Ayieko had also filed a case challenging the validity of his documents.

Wahome filed his complaint with the IEBC Dispute Resolutions Committee seeking to have the senator barred from the gubernatorial race.

Sakaja was cleared on June 7 to run for the seat after submitting his documents to IEBC.