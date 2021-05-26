New Wajir Governor makes changes in cabinet.

Newly sworn-in Wajir County Governor Ahmed Muktar has on Wednesday 26 May 2021 reshuffled his cabinet.

Five CECs were changed from their current positions to others with Ibrahim Abdi Mohammed being moved from the Education, Youth, Gender, Culture, Culture and Social Services to the Finance and Economic Planning docket.

Ahmed Shariff was moved from the Agriculture, Livestock, Irrigation, and Fisheries to the ICT and Trade.

Bare Idiris Amin was moved from the Manufacturing, Investments and Industrial Development to the Finance and Audit Services.

Ismail Sheik Isaac from the Finance and Economic Planning docket and taken to Health Services while Yusuf Abdi Gedi was also moved from health services to the Education, Youth, Gender, Culture, Culture and Social Services docket.

Abdullahi Mohammed Hassan was moved from Finance and Audit Services to Manufacturing, Investments, and Industrial Development.

In a letter signed by Muktar who is yet to appoint his Deputy Governor, he said that the handing and taking over should be done and reports submitted with immediate effect and latest by Monday 31, May 2021.

“The office of the County Secretary shall provide the handling and taking over exercise and should be notified in good time,” read the letter in part.

Muktar was sworn in on Tuesday 18 May after the former County Governor Mohamed Abdi Mohamud was impeached by the Senate.

On Tuesday 25, the impeached County Governor Mohamed claimed that his impeachment from the office and the subsequent swearing-in of his deputy Mukhtar as the new County Governor was unconstitutional.

He added that he would continue to be in charge of the county affairs until his petition is determined.

Mukhtar and Mohamed had accused each with the trouble former County boss arguing that he has several court orders that stopped his removal and the swearing-in of his successor.

Mohamed was ousted over gross misconduct, abuse of office, corruption, and other related charges.

A total of 37 County Assembly members who had accused him of misusing County funds and abuse of his office voted to have him removed from the office.

The Senate-select committee chaired by Nyamira County Senator Okong’o Omogeni presided over the matter and found the county boss guilty of the charges before the Senate approved his removal on Monday 17 May.