Ngũgĩ wa Thiong'o makes speech in Kikuyu after being feted in Catalonia.

Renowned author and activist Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o on Thursday 3 September 2020 made an acceptance speech in Kikuyu after being feted by the government for the 31st Catalonia International Prize known as Premi Internacional Catalunya.

Ngũgĩ who resides in California was recognized for his achievements in his literary works and his push for the preservation of African traditions, culture, and languages.

In a ceremony that was presided over by Catalan president Quim Torra and held virtually due to Covid-19 concerns, the celebrated writer revealed that he received the news while bedridden.

He explained that this was because he had undergone a bypass heart surgery where his chest had been opened to treat three of his heart blood vessels.

“When I received news of this award, I was admitted at UCL Hospital unable even to kick a fly as I had just come from surgery where my chest was opened to treat three of my heart blood vessel known as a triple bypass heart surgery,” he said.

He disclosed before his heart surgery he had written his will. However, when he heard of the award, he felt like he was being celebrated for returning to the land of the living.

“Before my heart surgery, I wrote my will. So when I heard of this award, I felt like I was being celebrated for returning to the land of the living after my battle in the land of the dead,” he added.

Ngũgĩ dedicated his award to his late mother, Wanjiku wa Ngũgĩ, in a traditional Kikuyu song.

Premi Internacional Catalunya is considered Catalonia’s most prestigious award awarded to people who have significantly contributed to Humankind throughout the world.

Others who have been awarded include anti-apartheid activist Bishop Desmond Tuti, activist Malala Yousafzai, Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami, philosopher Karl Popper, among other international icons.

Weep Not, A Grain of Wheat, The River Between, Petals of Blood, Caitaani Mutharaba-ini, Mũrogi wa Kagogo are some of the books he has written.