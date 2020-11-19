NMS employee arrested in child-traffickers crackdown

A worker with the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS)was among seven people who were arrested on Thursday, November 19 for allegedly undertaking a child trafficking syndicate.

The staff in the health department and his co-accused will be detained for two days as further investigations into the case are conducted.

The arrest comes a day after Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital Chief Executive Officer Emma Mutio, an administrator at the hospital, Regina Musembi and a junior employee Makallah Fred Leparan were arraigned in court after they were arrested over the same vice.

However, the three didn’t lead to any charges as the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sought 10 days to detain them pending further grilling.

The child trafficking plight at the health facility was highlighted by a BBC Africa expose, dubbed ‘the baby stealers’, as is was singled out as a hot spot for child theft and trafficking.

The expose prompted the police to launch investigations and exuded confidence in bringing more accomplices to book.

A police statement indicated that in the course of investigations and operations, it was unfortunate to discover that medical officers in collusion with the child traffickers are highly involved.

The National Police Service called on Kenyans to cooperate with police officers in uncovering the crimes syndicate operating in the streets of Nairobi.

The NMS further noted that collaboration would ensure that the operations go smoothly and would be effective.

In the clip, that trended on social networks, a social worker was caught on camera negotiating to sell a baby to an undercover BBC journalist.

During the court proceedings, Chief Inspector Wanga Masake told the court that the suspect gave away three abandoned children for varying amounts of money.

The prosecution also told the court that the accused persons sold children for amounts ranging between Sh300, 000 and Sh100,000.