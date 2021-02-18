NMS set to hold job interviews at Uhuru Park

Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) is set to conduct mass job interviews for shortlisted candidates for job positions it seeks to fill.

According to the agency, the recruitment exercise will take place at Uhuru Park starting from Monday, February 22, with shortlisted candidates advised to arrive early.

The practical interviews will be targeting drivers of heavy commercial vehicles, plant operators, as well as ambulance drivers.

The interview exercise will be conducted by a team of senior examiners who were briefed by the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director General Muhamed Badi and Human Resources Management Kang’ethe Thuku.

“Further to the advertisements published in the papers, the shortlisted candidates are informed that they will be expected to report at Uhuru Park grounds at 8 am on their respective interview dates and should bring along their original certificates and testimonials,” NMS instructed.

NMS also stated that the interviews would be conducted in strict adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures by the Ministry of Health.

The agency further warned the candidates to beware of conmen, fraudsters, and imposters who were allegedly asking for money to help applicants successfully secure the positions by NMS.

“Candidates should note that NMS doesn’t ask for money from candidates seeking employment at any point,” noted the agency.

Candidates were advised to report such cases promptly to the police for action.

They were also asked to ensure that all their original documents are returned to them at the end of the interview.

In January 2021, NMS announced 240 job vacancies as it sought 15 ambulance drivers, 30 plant operators, and 100 drivers.

These jobs mainly targeted applicants with KCSE mean grades of D plain and above.

The agency also noted that all jobs are offered on a two-year contract, with medical insurance as provided by the government.