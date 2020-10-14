Home News NMS to launch another COVID mass testing exercise in Nairobi
News

NMS to launch another COVID mass testing exercise in Nairobi

By Chuoyo Protus

The Nairobi Metropolitan Service is set to unroll a new wave of mass testing of the county’s residents.

Second time exercise

In a communication yesterday, NMS said that they would conduct mass testing in the counties sub counties over the weekend. The tests would take place between 17th and 18th October.

This will be the second time that the county will be conducting mass testing. The first testing took place in May. Nairobi is witnessing another rise in new infections after weeks of low infections.

Areas of testing

In Lang’ata, the testing will take place at Ngei Primary School, while in Mathare, it will be at the Huruma Lions Health Centre. In Westlands, Highridge Primary School and Kihumbuini Grounds will be the venues for testing while Embakasi South will be at Mukuru Health Centre.

In Starehe sub-county, testing will be at the Nairobi South Health Centre and Plain view South B.

In Embakasi Central, Kayole 2 Health Centre will serve as a testing facility, while Muslim Chief’s Office will serve Dagoretti North. Umoja 1 Health Centre will be the testing venue for Embakasi West.

In Makadara, Star of Hope and Rabai Road Primary Schools will serve as testing centres. Star of Hope will serve on the 17th, while Rabai will serve on the 18th.

In Ruaraka, testing will be at Mathare North Health Centre, while Dagoretti South will be at Mutuini Hospital.

In Embakasi East, testing will be at Nairobi Pentecostal Glory Church. In Kasarani, testing will be at the Kasarani Health Centre, while Roysambu’s testing will be at the Githurai Primary School.

Rising of new cases

Nairobi has seen COVID cases rise again after the President loosened restrictions a few weeks back. Yesterday, Nairobi reported 112 of the 318 new cases. It also holds more than 56 per cent of the country’s COVID caseload.

The move comes at a time when the country is seeing a rise in new cases after weeks of low infections.

