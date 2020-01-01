Home News "No more alcohol, no more social media," says Kuria
News

“No more alcohol, no more social media,” says Kuria

By Affaxerd Cheruiyot

A new year has just started with it being the mark of a new decade. For most Kenyans, New Year eve has always been marked by drawing up with new resolutions and goals that will act as the driving force throughout the year. Cognisant of this norm, the Member of Parliament of Gatundu South has not been left behind in coming up with new year resolutions. Moses Kuria ion first of January 2020 took to his facebook page to tell Kenyans his surprising decisions.
In his post to the public, Moses Kuria said that his resolutions for the year 2020 are to quit alcohol and to deactivate his social media accounts. He said that his aim of breaking away from the social media buzzes is to focus on his personal life and other essential factors. He further stated that he would only be active on WhatsApp while his other social media accounts stay on hold until he decides whether to post a thing in the coming year.
“Happy new year 2020 good people. For those who thought they know me. I am deactivating my social media accounts (except WhatsApp) throughout 2020. See you in 2021. This is my last post of the year, I am off alcohol throughout the year 2020. Tukutane kwa ground.” His post read.
The minister’s resolution came as a surprise to many as those who know him. The lawmaker has always been known for his obsession for social media and drinking. His posts on his pages regarding politics have always caused stirs and roars all over the social media. His new year resolution has however been a mark of relief to most of the leaders who have been on the receiving end of his critics. Among the leaders who have suffered Moses Kuria’s critics are The Kirinyaga county governor, Ann Waiguru whom he accused of embezzling NYS funds, opposition party leader Raila Odinga, Trade and Industrialization CS Peter Munya, former Kiambu county governor, Wiliam Kaboge, women representative Gathoni wa Muchomba and the president Uhuru Kenyatta.
Apart from his radicle nature on social media, Moses Kuria has always been known for his love for brandy. He, however, promised to quit his drinking while crossing over to 2020. He is remembered for once taking the drunk on the eve of 2019 new year where he criticized the president with his sharp tongue. After what seemed like divorcing from the favourites, Kenyans are keen to see if the controversial lawmaker will be able to keep up to his resolutions.

Previous articleAnother era for Microsoft

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Instill Discipline Among Jubilee Members, Ngujiri

Richard M Adrian -
The battle between Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions is intensifying. However, Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu appealed to the President for discipline of...
Read more
County News

Meru residents dress their donkeys to keep off parasites

Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Residents in Meru County have resorted to dressing their donkeys on clothes after attacks by mysterious parasites. According to the residents, the parasites, which...
Read more
News

15-year old boy stubs sibling to death

Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Terror has bewildered Bondeni estate, Nakuru County as a 15-year-old stabbed his 11-year-old sibling over a piece of wire. The witnesses say that their...
Read more
11,592FansLike
2,903FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

“No more alcohol, no more social media,” says Kuria

News Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
A new year has just started with it being the mark of a new decade. For most Kenyans, New Year eve has always been...
Read more

Another era for Microsoft

Technology Affaxerd Cheruiyot -
Microsoft has been dominating a large percentage of the pc market for decades now with its operating system, Windows operating system becoming the most...
Read more

Tanzanian Singer Harmonize to Join politics- set to vie for MP post

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Harmonize will be showing off his political claws in his home constituency Tandahimba's parliamentary seat This was hinted in an Instagram post in...
Read more

New Year Crashes: Atleast 10 confirmed dead on the roads

Local news Edwin Ginni -
At least ten people have been confirmed dead in road accidents across the country Drivers urged to observe traffic rules while on the...
Read more

Rose Muhando blesses Kenyans with a soul lifting perfomence

Entertainment Edwin Ginni -
Rose Muhando among other artists performed at a New Year eve concert at Nakuru The celebrated Tanzanian singer stole hearts of Kenyans with...
Read more

Kisii: Police launch search for a woman who stubbed Form 3 girl over boyfriend

County News Edwin Ginni -
The two are said to have quarrelled over a boyfriend Kissi police have launched investigations in the search for a woman who stubbed a...
Read more

Instill Discipline Among Jubilee Members, Ngujiri

News Richard M Adrian -
The battle between Tangatanga and Kieleweke factions is intensifying. However, Nyeri Town Member of Parliament Ngunjiri Wambugu appealed to the President for discipline of...
Read more

Do not make your children your retirement plan

Business News Wambui Wariahe -
Raising your children and expecting them to help you in your old age is outdated. News flash; times have changed and our thinking should...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke