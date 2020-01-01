“No more alcohol, no more social media,” says Kuria

A new year has just started with it being the mark of a new decade. For most Kenyans, New Year eve has always been marked by drawing up with new resolutions and goals that will act as the driving force throughout the year. Cognisant of this norm, the Member of Parliament of Gatundu South has not been left behind in coming up with new year resolutions. Moses Kuria ion first of January 2020 took to his facebook page to tell Kenyans his surprising decisions.

In his post to the public, Moses Kuria said that his resolutions for the year 2020 are to quit alcohol and to deactivate his social media accounts. He said that his aim of breaking away from the social media buzzes is to focus on his personal life and other essential factors. He further stated that he would only be active on WhatsApp while his other social media accounts stay on hold until he decides whether to post a thing in the coming year.

“Happy new year 2020 good people. For those who thought they know me. I am deactivating my social media accounts (except WhatsApp) throughout 2020. See you in 2021. This is my last post of the year, I am off alcohol throughout the year 2020. Tukutane kwa ground.” His post read.

The minister’s resolution came as a surprise to many as those who know him. The lawmaker has always been known for his obsession for social media and drinking. His posts on his pages regarding politics have always caused stirs and roars all over the social media. His new year resolution has however been a mark of relief to most of the leaders who have been on the receiving end of his critics. Among the leaders who have suffered Moses Kuria’s critics are The Kirinyaga county governor, Ann Waiguru whom he accused of embezzling NYS funds, opposition party leader Raila Odinga, Trade and Industrialization CS Peter Munya, former Kiambu county governor, Wiliam Kaboge, women representative Gathoni wa Muchomba and the president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Apart from his radicle nature on social media, Moses Kuria has always been known for his love for brandy. He, however, promised to quit his drinking while crossing over to 2020. He is remembered for once taking the drunk on the eve of 2019 new year where he criticized the president with his sharp tongue. After what seemed like divorcing from the favourites, Kenyans are keen to see if the controversial lawmaker will be able to keep up to his resolutions.