“No twa twa,” Sonko cautions

Mike Mbuvi Sonko has again hit the headlines this week but this in a rather dramatic way. The renowned governor of Nairobi County was in the headlines after he recorded a clip of him dancing surrounded with half naked women, a clip that went viral in the social media.

Despite the court cases and accusations haunting him, the governor went ahead to celebrate and posted the clip inviting whoever wishes to the attend the party. Melodramatic as he always is, the governor who showed his hospitality and morality however went ahead to give out a single rule. In his Facebook page, sonko cautioned:

“Couples only coz No twa twa. No bad manners here plse this is just a traditional choir performing.”

The governors clip which gained fame all over the social media however was received with mixed feelings by the people most of them perceiving it negatively. Many were against Sonko’s behavior as they termed it un-adult like.

Never full of surprises, governor Sonko also on Saturday 21st December had his photos circulating of him visiting patients in Pumwani Hospital. This attracted many Kenyans attention as they were amazed by Sonko’s kindness this festive season only to be surprised that the photos were the same as the ones he had taken last year when he had visited Pumwani hospital.