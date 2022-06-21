Nobody forced you to work with UDA

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has lashed out at a section of leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance for igniting divisions.

In an apparent reference to Tujibebe WaKenya Party Leader William Kabogo, CCK’s Moses Kuria and TSP leader Mwangi Kiunjuri, Muturi warned the leaders against making remarks that may antagonize the coalition.

He said everyone who joined the alliance is aware of policies and dictates that they should abide by.

“Every player in the party teamed up with UDA out of their own volition,” he said.

“This is because their policies and that of the party were in close resemblance and no one was pressured to join.”

He termed it intolerable and dishonesty for some coalition’s affiliate leaders to publicly question UDA presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua’s suitability to deputise DP William Ruto.

He reiterated that UDA had a right to campaign for its own candidates much as it partnered with other like-minded parties.

“If you genuinely believe in the ideals of the coalition, then you should be in the lead to support his suitability,” he added.

“I, therefore, want to caution my fellow party leaders to be wary of their remarks about the coalition’s affairs because no one was coerced to join.”

Muturi said each party had sufficient time to negotiate its a term with the coalition thus the public spats and late complaints would not help much.

He spoke on Tuesday in Gichugu, Kirinyaga county during the county’s bottom-up economic forum.

Gachagua on his part vowed not to be distracted by his critics in the coalition.

In a seemingly dismissive tone, Rigathi says he is a busy man on a mission to deliver Ruto’s presidency.

“I’m a focused man whose eye is on the ball. I have been tasked by my boss William Ruto to conduct civic education on how we intend to raise the economic state of the nation should we win the election.

“At the same time, I have been accorded the responsibility to canvass for votes in a bid to ensure that we carry the day come August 9. As a result, I have so many responsibilities on my hands and as such, I can not afford the time to trade blames and insults.”

Gachagua’s remarks come after Kabogo, Kiunjuri and Kuria fingered him for bias and causing division in the alliance.