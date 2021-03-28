Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga attacks President Uhuru after imposing lockdown

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga has taken on President Uhuru Kenyatta after he issued a lockdown in five counties without giving directions on how the affected residents will be cushioned.

The head of state while addressing the nation ordered a cessation of movement in Nairobi, Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Nakuru County to curb the spike in COVID-19 infections and deaths stating that the five counties were leading in the virus infection rate.

The Tanga Tanga allied legislature took to her social media platforms to state that the first in command’s move showed that he did not care for the well-being of the residents and was unbelievably immoral.

“The president slapped Kenyans with lockdown but failed to accompany it with relief measures. This is unbelievably immoral,” said Omanga.

The President in his statement also suspended operations in bars and restaurants in the five counties until further notice.

Curfew, in the zoned counties which took effect on Friday midnight, will be enforced from 8 pm to 4 am.

Additionally, President Uhuru Kenyatta suspended all public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature within the zoned area.

He also ordered the suspension of all in-person learning at all institutions including universities, tertiary and vocational colleges, except for candidates sitting their examinations and those in medical training institutions until further notices.

He also directed PSV vehicles to carry half the capacity to ensure social distancing.

With the restriction of movement, Kenyans who were trying to leave the red-zoned areas were left stranded as PSV’s hiked fares to cash in on the high demand.

Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya however issued a warning to the Matatu industry announcing that the government was going to crack down on Saccos that have hiked fares.

This was after it was reported that for instance, in Nakuru, public transport vehicles ferrying passengers to Nairobi raised fares from the usual Ksh.600 to between Ksh.2000 and Ksh.3,000.

The Regional Commissioner wondered what had changed between Nakuru and Nairobi that can necessitate an increase of fares without justified cause.

The government’s spokesperson Cyrus Oguna issued a statement on the extension of the deadline to accommodate people who may have been locked out of their places of residence following the cessation of movement order.

He said that those wishing to travel into or out of Nairobi and the other four counties in the zoned areas have until Sunday 8 pm (March 28) to travel.