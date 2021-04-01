Notorious gang targets Kilimani residents

Residents of Kilimani Estate in Nairobi have raised the alarm over a notorious gang that targets both pedestrians and motorists in the area.

Over the last few weeks, cases of crime in the area have significantly increased. Residents have reported that armed criminals who freely roam the estate keep mugging them. Most residents claim to have lost valuables, and others sustained injuries during muggings.

Kilimani residents shared a thread on social media airing their concerns. They revealed that most of the thugs used motorbikes to escape after mugging them.

“Notorious thugs that target mobile phones and accessories are back in Kilimani. They robbed my wife and me of our phones at gunpoint just before 7 pm as we returned home from a walk. We are lucky they did not harm us. Be careful and take steps back when you see a Boda Boda rider with a passenger randomly stopping near you,” one victim narrated.

Another victim revealed that the thugs do not harm their victims as long as they cooperate. According to the residents, Kaburu Drive is one of the areas that the thugs target.

Kilimani OCPD said that they have beefed up security in the area. Additionally, there are police patrols in the area.