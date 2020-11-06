NTSA cancels driving licences after national expose

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) suspended nine drivers from 6 different SACCOs on the 5th of November 2020 after an expose on NTV.

The national watchdog also revealed that it decided to suspend the nine drivers after meetings with SACCO heads. The Saccos were; Triple S Co. Ltd, Super Metro Ltd, Manmo Sacco, Sony Classic Co. Ltd, Baba Dogo 25 Sacco, and Metro Trans Co. Ltd.

NTSA further added that the drivers would need to do a re-test to ascertain their skills as roadworthy drivers.

“The nine drivers will be required to undergo a driver re-test at the Likoni Road Driving Testing Centre to ascertain their driving suitability before the licenses are reinstated. “The Operators were directed to furnish the authority with various policy documents relating to the management of driver/conductor discipline and other road safety measures,” areas part of the statement.

Fleet inspection.

NTSA also directed the nine Sacco operators to submit some of their fleets to the national authority for inspection. The regulator will then decide on other actions it can take against the Saccos based on the results of the compliance inspection.

Consequently, NTSA will also train Sacco members for seven days on road awareness and safety.

An expose by NTV on Tuesday the 3rd of November 2020 revealed how drivers are using diversions to escape traffic snarl-ups.

The drivers also disregarded the passengers as they drove on the cabro paved sidewalks putting lives in danger.

The reduced heights of pavements near roads also made the rowdy drivers easily switch lanes. The drivers also collaborate with spotters who help them meander through traffic by walking ahead and signalling where they should pass.

This revocation comes as Kenya experiences an increase in road accidents in the country. NTSA boss on Wednesday the 28th of October also warned Subaru drivers to avoid reckless driving.