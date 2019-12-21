Home News NTSA lifts suspension on Modern Coast buses
News

NTSA lifts suspension on Modern Coast buses

By tina

Last Thursday NTSA suspended the Modern Coast Licence after the company’s two buses were involved in a tragic accident at Kiongwanu along Mombasa Road. Seven people died and 62 were injured.

One bus was headed to Nairobi from Mombasa while the other was from Nairobi going to Mombasa when the tragic accident occurred.

This month the Modern Coast buses have been involved in three separate accidents, while in November, a modern coast bus was involved in a head on collusion with a Tahmeed bus.

In the same month of November, an accident involving the same bus in Kericho-Nakuru highway left one person dead.

While in September 2019, 8 people died in an accident involving Modern Coast bus in Jinja-Tororo highway in Uganda.

In June 2019, yet another bus accident involving modern coast in Webuye Bungoma highway claimed the lives of 8 people bringing to 24 the number of people who have lost their lives to accidents involving the buses.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has finally lifted the suspension on Modern Coast Express Limited.

“The company’s access to the NTSA portal has been deactivated to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as the investigation continues,” said new NTSA Director General George Njao in a statement on December 12, 2019.

Modern Coast, on December 17, said the NTSA had given them the go-ahead to resume operations.

Confusion was however witnessed as, only hours later, police intercepted two Modern Coast buses each carrying 45 passenger at Sultan Hamud on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway saying the ban was yet to be lifted.

From the tweets below, modern coast express buses seem to have officially resumed.

 

Previous articleFactors to Consider When Picking a Beauty Salon in Kenya

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Governor Waiguru decides not to sue ‘confused attention-seeking’ King Kaka

tina -
Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has withdrawn her threats to sue rapper Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka over his latest song titled Wajinga...
Read more
News

Who is King Kaka?

Wambui Wariahe -
Kennedy Ombina aka King Kaka is a music writer, rapper and a businessman. He was born on 7th May, 1987.  His father died thereafter, living...
Read more
News

KCSE Exams: 2019 Versus 2018

Fredrick Musila -
This year, a total of 699,745 students sat for their KCSE exams, which took place between  4th to 27th November. The exams were done...
Read more
11,546FansLike
2,906FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

NTSA lifts suspension on Modern Coast buses

News tina -
Last Thursday NTSA suspended the Modern Coast Licence after the company's two buses were involved in a tragic accident at Kiongwanu along Mombasa Road....
Read more

Factors to Consider When Picking a Beauty Salon in Kenya

Lifestyle Gilbert Kirgotty -
Finding a beauty salon in Kenya is easy, but picking out the best can be a daunting task. There is a lot that needs...
Read more

Governor Waiguru decides not to sue ‘confused attention-seeking’ King Kaka

News tina -
Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru has withdrawn her threats to sue rapper Kennedy Ombima popularly known as King Kaka over his latest song titled Wajinga...
Read more

How to make a fortune from facebook.

Jobs Wambui Wariahe -
How many hours do you spend on social media? Which is your favorite site? Facebook? Twitter? Watsapp? Instagram? Well, some people waste their entire life...
Read more

Who is King Kaka?

News Wambui Wariahe -
Kennedy Ombina aka King Kaka is a music writer, rapper and a businessman. He was born on 7th May, 1987.  His father died thereafter, living...
Read more

KCSE Exams: 2019 Versus 2018

News Fredrick Musila -
This year, a total of 699,745 students sat for their KCSE exams, which took place between  4th to 27th November. The exams were done...
Read more

7 Benefits acquired by having a website for your business

Business News Charlotte Whitney -
In the current century owning a website should not be a second thought rather than a requirement, especially if you are running a business...
Read more

Same Looks Same Grade: Identical Twins From Bungoma Score Similar Grade in KCSE

News Edwin Ginni -
Juma Mulongo and Stacy Mukhwana attained simmilar grades in the released 2019 KCSE results They scored similar marks in the 2015 KCPE examinations ...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Submit an Article | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke