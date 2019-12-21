NTSA lifts suspension on Modern Coast buses

Last Thursday NTSA suspended the Modern Coast Licence after the company’s two buses were involved in a tragic accident at Kiongwanu along Mombasa Road. Seven people died and 62 were injured.

One bus was headed to Nairobi from Mombasa while the other was from Nairobi going to Mombasa when the tragic accident occurred.

This month the Modern Coast buses have been involved in three separate accidents, while in November, a modern coast bus was involved in a head on collusion with a Tahmeed bus.

In the same month of November, an accident involving the same bus in Kericho-Nakuru highway left one person dead.

While in September 2019, 8 people died in an accident involving Modern Coast bus in Jinja-Tororo highway in Uganda.

In June 2019, yet another bus accident involving modern coast in Webuye Bungoma highway claimed the lives of 8 people bringing to 24 the number of people who have lost their lives to accidents involving the buses.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has finally lifted the suspension on Modern Coast Express Limited.

“The company’s access to the NTSA portal has been deactivated to limit any activities on their 88 vehicles, as the investigation continues,” said new NTSA Director General George Njao in a statement on December 12, 2019.

Modern Coast, on December 17, said the NTSA had given them the go-ahead to resume operations.

Confusion was however witnessed as, only hours later, police intercepted two Modern Coast buses each carrying 45 passenger at Sultan Hamud on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway saying the ban was yet to be lifted.

From the tweets below, modern coast express buses seem to have officially resumed.

Update : Modern Coast This is to notify the members of the public that the suspension of Modern Coast Express Limited has been lifted. Dido Guyatu

NTSA Head of Communications — NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) December 20, 2019