NTV Swahili presenter quits

Jane Ngoiri, NTV Swahili anchor, has quit her job from the Nation Media Group (NMG).

The celebrated Swahili anchor said she left her station on Wednesday, January 28, 2021.

“Due to some personal reasons, I tendered my resignation at NTV,” said Jane Ngoiri.

The auspicious anchor didn’t reveal much information regarding the decision stating she would focus on personal projects.

Ngoiri who has worked at the media station as a Swahili anchor revealed that she would update her fans about her next move through her social media pages.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta awarded 158 Kenyans, Jane Ngoiri the Head of State Commendation (HSc).

When she started anchoring the news at NTV, she worked alongside Nimrod Taabu, who was replaced by Salim Swaleh when he moved to Royal Media Services.

Before working at Nationa Media, Ngoiri worked as an English News anchor at K24.

She worked on several investigative pieces that had gained attention including Nairobi’s Bum enhancers and Sisters of Death.

In the past months, media stations have made changes with most reporters and anchors quitting their positions.

Last week Thursday during a live broadcast, KBC’s Samuel Njoroge quit. In early January, Grace Kuria of KTN announced leaving her job, one year after she was poached from Mediamax’s K24 TV.

Concurrently, Anne Kiguta resigned fromK24 in December last year citing editorial differences with managers at the station.