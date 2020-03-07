Home News Local news NTV Video editor killed
News

NTV Video editor killed

By Alfred Kiura
NTV Video editor killed.

Nation Media Group is in mourning after it lost one of its staff members Raphael Nzioki who was run over in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Nzioki who was also a producer and camera operator at the media house was knocked down as he crossed the road on Kenyatta Avenue/Kimathi street junction. He was also a film producer and a video director as well as the C.E.O of Asensei Creation.

The car which hit Nzioki is reported to have sped off leaving his lifeless body in the middle of the road.

“NMG family has lost one of its own on Saturday morning. Raphael Nzioki, a video editor was knocked down as he crossed the road on Kenyatta avenue/Kimathi street junction, a few minutes to 1:30 am,” read part of the post.

The police have already taken his body to the City mortuary where his family have identified it. The police have already launched investigations treating the case as a hit and run.

Nzioki started working for NTV in 2017 and was part of the award-winning team that shot The Penalty Feature documentary. His sudden death comes barely days after another NTV employee Oliver Mulanda Musasia passed away. He is said to have collapsed and died.

