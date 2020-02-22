Home Entertainment Nyashinki, Injera, Kipchoge featured in Kenya’s Top 40 under 40
Nyashinki, Injera, Kipchoge featured in Kenya’s Top 40 under 40

By Alfred Kiura
Nyashinski has been feautred in Top 40 Under 40.

Kenyan legendary singer and rapper Nyamari Ongegu popularly known as Nyashinski was featured and awarded in Business Daily’s Top 40 Under 40 at a Gala dinner that was held at Safari Park Hotel.

World marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Harambee Stars captain and Tottenham Hotspur defensive midfielder Victor Wanyama, as well as legendary gospel rapper Juliani were also honored.

Mathematics and Physics teacher Peter Ambichi who won the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize in 2019, Rugby legend Collins Injera as well as music producer J Blessing were also included in the category.

In women’s category, EABL Head of Marketing Anne Joy Michir-Muhoro, FIDA Executive Director Anne Ireri as well as fastest woman half marathon runner Brigid Kosgei were also got recognition.

Nyashinki took to his Instagram page to his Instagram to thank Business Daily for the award.

“I’m grateful to have been recognized at the ‘Top 40 under 40’ gala dinner last night!” read part of his caption.

The awards are given to most influential personalities ranging from athletes, artists, medical professionals, researchers, business people, law, finance among others.

Top 40 Men 2019

