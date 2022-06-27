ODM disowns Maendeleo Chap Chap candidates



Mandeleeo Chap Chap (MCC) leader Dr Alfred Mutua. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]



The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has cautioned voters in Makueni against voting for Maendeleo Chap Chap (MCC) candidates in the August 9 polls

According to ODM Deputy Secretary-general Florence Mutua, MCC is no longer affiliated with ODM and the Raila Odinga-led Azimio la Umoja coalition.

Ms Mutua accused MCC aspirants of masquerading as Odinga’s allies while advocating for the agenda of Azimio’s arch-rival, Kenya Kwanza Alliance. MCC party leader Dr Alfred Mutua is a co-principal in Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

“Don’t elect those under the ‘wheelbarrow team’. Here in Kibwezi West, there are two candidates under Kenya Kwanza – those are the people we are competing with,” said Mutua.

The Busia Woman Representative called on voters to reject MCC candidate, former Machakos Chief of Staff Mwengi Mutuse, and other Kenya Kwanza allied candidates in Kibwezi West, and instead vote for ODM’s Seth Kakusye.

Kakusye, on her part, promised to ensure the availability of enough water for domestic use and education for all children if elected.

“I have the problems of my people at heart since I have been brought up in this harsh environment. We must ensure we elect a woman; women best understand the needs of their communities,” said Ms Kakusye

She pledged to initiate people-driven projects and vowed not to step down as she did in 2017 when she shelved her ambitions in support of James Mbaluka, who has since switched to DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) from Wiper.

“Raila Odinga can’t have political muscles and realization of government projects if he will have a shortfall of MPs. That is why I have to win this seat. Let’s elect more MPs under ODM, which is the biggest party within Azimio,” said Kakusye.

Oscar Ngomeli will fly the Wiper flag in the Kibwezi West parliamentary contest.