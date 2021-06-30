Office of Registrar of Political Parties claims Mudavadi’s ANC sent them Raila’s details for registration as party member.

The office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has defended itself, saying that it was Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) party that sent them Raila Odinga Junior’s details for party registration.

This was after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga’s son, through his lawyers, wrote to ORPP on Monday 21 this month inquiring about his membership status.

ORPP, in a letter addressed to Raila Odinga Junior’s lawyers, said that the ODM leader’s son was not a registered member of any political outfit until his details were submitted to their office as a registered member of Amani National Congress.

“From our records, as the custodian of the political parties’ membership registrar, your client Raila Odinga Junior was not a registered member of any political party until his details were submitted to this office as a registered member of the ANC Registration No. ANCP047286285,” read the letter in part.

The letter stated that the ORPP office had developed an institutional platform through the integrated Political Parties Members System (IPPMS) that is predictable and transparent to verify that no person is a member of one political party at the same time as stipulated in Section 14 (4) of the same Act.

The statement added that in response to the assertion that the ORPP bears a residual statutory to scrutinize and verify that those membership lists were listed voluntarily, the Political Parties Act 2011 in its objective and spirit amplifies the intrinsic political rights of Kenya as provided under Article 38 of the Constitution which includes freedom to make political choices without unreasonable restrictions.

The ORPP argued that the situation in which Raila Junior found himself as a member of the ANC party was a result of inspection and membership registrar.

It added that in line with section 7 (1) (a) as read together with 21 (1) (I) of the said Act, the recruitment of political party members is conducted strictly and exclusively by political Parties.

It pointed out that the official mandate is to ensure and verify that no person is a member of more than one political party at the same time and inform the commission of its findings for elections and make publicly available the list of all members of political parties per Section 34 (d) and (f).

On Wednesday 23 this month, Raila Junior had tasked his lawyers through Rachier and Amollo Advocates to sort the issues of his membership status as he was registered to ANC without his knowledge.