OKA chiefs snub Raila’s big day

One Kenya Alliance chiefs have snubbed ODM leader Raila Odinga’s big day as the former Prime Minister’s relationship with some of the alliance principles deteriorates.

ANC party boss Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula confirmed on Thursday that they will skip the event.

Mudavadi termed Raila “a worthy competitor” but wished him well.

The ANC boss however appeared to be taking cue from Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala who had slammed Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka for inviting “enemy” Raila to his event.

Kalonzo had invited Raila to Wiper’s National Delegates Conference two weeks ago.

“I will not be able to attend because of my personal engagements. Raila Odinga is a worthy competitor, I wish him well because tomorrow will clearly be his day in the sun,” Mudavadi said.

The ANC leader has in recent weeks launched scathing attacks on Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta, dimming any chances of a political deal.

Wiper officials confirmed that Kalonzo is in Juba for official engagements and will skip the event.

Kalonzo is Kenya’s Special envoy to South Sudan.

“He is not around, so he won’t attend. That is confirmed,” Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jnr told the Star.

It was however not clear whether Kanu chairman Gideon Moi would attend the event.

Upya Movement leaders led by Jubilee Coalition Joint Parliamentary Group Secretary Adan Keynan nonetheless confirmed that they would go to the event.

ANC leader told the Star he would not grace the event since he had other personal matters that he had to attend to.

Mudavadi said he received the invite to grace the event as ANC party leader and not OKA principal.

“I received the invite just an hour ago. I will not be able to attend the convention.”

Ford Kenya national organising secretary Mandu Mandu also said the party received the invite on Thursday.

“We will also not be attending the event because we have other engagements on Friday,” he said.

Kanu secretary general Nick Salat did not respond to texts inquiring whether the independence party would be attending the event.

Some Wiper legislators said they would not be attending. Kitui Senator Enock Wambua said he had other engagements while Makueni MP Dan Maanzo, a confidant of Kalonzo, said he was on a trip in Dubai.

“I will not be attending and I have seen some posters saying our party will not be there. I cannot confirm since I am away,” Maanzo said.

Wambua said he was not sure the party would be attending the event. “I do not know about others but I will not be attending,” he said.

Mutula said he had been reliably informed that Wiper party leader would not attend the event.

Affirming he would attend the Kasarani event as both Jubilee official and Upya Movement’s deputy leader, Keynan said Raila had proved a reliable partner to the President’s national unity agenda.

Keynan who was the chief guest at launch of book by Somali writer Abdimajid Omar at KICC on Thursday, said only in a Raila Presidency would the communities from arid and semi-arid regions have a voice.

“Our people have spoken. They have told us to seek alliances with genuine defenders of devolution, which is our sure path out of marginalisation. Of the choices on offer, only Raila gives a guarantee he’ll fight to safeguard devolution of resources to our people,” he said.

The Mt Kenya Foundation, a group of elite businessmen from Uhuru’s backyard, on Wednesday said they would go to the event with Upya Movement leaders.

“Mt Kenya Foundation and Upya Movement leaders will assemble at Safari Park on Friday in the morning and then leave together for Kasarani to attend Raila’s event,” MKF vice chair Titus Ibui said.

Ibui said Uhuru gave the foundation and Upya leaders his blessings to join Raila’s Azimio La Umoja movement.

