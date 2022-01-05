Oka principals call crisis media briefing

The One Kenya Alliance principals are set to address the media on Wednesday morning amid reports of widening rifts.

The One Kenya Secretariat says the press briefing which is scheduled to take place at 10 am will be attended by all the Oka chiefs.

Kanu Chairman Senator Gideon Moi, Wiper’s Party boss Kalonzo Musyoka, Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula and ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi will address the media at Hermosa Hotel, Karen, Nairobi.

Cyrus Jirongo is also expected at the briefing.

The media briefing is seen as a crisis management plan after details emerged that cracks are widening over plans to work with either ODM boss Raila Odinga or Deputy President William Ruto.

There have been reports of a possible political deal between Musalia and Ruto.

However, Musalia has insisted he will go all the way to the ballot.

Some of the principals, save for Jirongo and Gideon, held a meeting on Tuesday in Nairobi as they seek to seal loopholes.