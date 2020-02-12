Home News Omar al-Bashir to answer for his Darfur crimes in ICC
News

Omar al-Bashir to answer for his Darfur crimes in ICC

By Richard M Adrian
sudan

Bashir, a suspect of crimes in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003. The conflict led to the deaths of 30,000. Authorities said that the former President and others charged by the ICC to appear at The Hague to face a tribunal. The commitment came at peace talks between Sudan’s government and rebel groups from Darfur.

Mohammed Hassan al-Taishi, the member of Sudan’s sovereign council, said that; they can only achieve justice by healing the inflicted wounds. Sudan isn’t a member of the ICC but is a signatory convention on genocide.

Former President

Bashir came into power in a military coup in 1989 and ruled Sudan with an iron fist.

Omar al-Bashir evaded prosecution for more than a decade while he led the country. The military overthrew al-Bashir April 2019 amid massive public protests of his rule. They put him in a Khartoum social reform facility for corruption. People over 70 couldn’t serve jail terms. The military leader’s ruled out surrendering him to The Hague, saying that they try him from home.

Al-Bashir, 76, faces charges of; 3 counts of genocide, 5 counts of crimes against humanity and 2 counts of war crimes for his role in leading the crackdown. In 2009 Bashir refused to recognize the authority of the court when following his crimes.

On Tuesday, one of his lawyers said that Bashir would continue to deal with ICC, describing it as a ‘political court.’

The indictments issued in 2009 and 2010 marked the first time the global court charged a suspect with genocide.

Peace talks

Al-Taishi spoke in a news conference in South Sudan’s capital where the government and multiple rebel groups held talks. They talked about ways to end the countries various civil wars, including Darfur.

Darfur

In Darfur conflicts, rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency. They complained of oppression by the Arab dominate countries. The government responded with a scorched assault of bombings and unleashed militias known as Janjaweed.

The Darfur incident killed 30,000 and drove 2.7 million from their homes.

Anti-Bashir protesters, residents of Darfur and rebel groups from the region have consistently demanded.

Days before the protests erupted in December in 2018, he visited Syria’s President Bashar al-Assad and invited him over. Since August, the government and an 11 member sovereign’s working council rule Sudan.

The decision marks a dramatic change from the official rulers of the country. The exact details of when the former President might report to the ICC still unclear.

Previous articleWestern Kenya gold mines sold

RELATED ARTICLES

Business News

Western Kenya gold mines sold

Richard M Adrian -
Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corporation sold its licenses to Guernsey-incorporated Shanta Gold. The Toronto-based firm, Barrick held licenses for the western Kenya counties. Barrick...
Read more
News

FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

Richard M Adrian -
The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United...
Read more
News

Miguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has called upon the spirits of the likes of Pio Pinto Gama, Tom Mboya, Argwings Kodhek and Robert Ouko to cane...
Read more
15,191FansLike
3,437FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Omar al-Bashir to answer for his Darfur crimes in ICC

News Richard M Adrian -
Bashir, a suspect of crimes in a conflict that broke out in Darfur in 2003. The conflict led to the deaths of 30,000. Authorities...
Read more

Western Kenya gold mines sold

Business News Richard M Adrian -
Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corporation sold its licenses to Guernsey-incorporated Shanta Gold. The Toronto-based firm, Barrick held licenses for the western Kenya counties. Barrick...
Read more

FBI joint anti-terrorism task force with Kenya

News Richard M Adrian -
The US state department announced on Monday that; the FBI had chosen Kenya as the first US-funded joint Terrorism Taskforce located outside the United...
Read more

Miguna Miguna calls on Mboya and Ouko’s spirits to deal with Moi

News Collins Luvisia -
Lawyer Miguna Miguna has called upon the spirits of the likes of Pio Pinto Gama, Tom Mboya, Argwings Kodhek and Robert Ouko to cane...
Read more

Police officers arrested for harassing Hon. Midiwo

Local news Stanley Kasee -
Police have arrested fellow police officers after it was alleged they assaulted former Gem Member of Parliament Hon. Jakoyo Midiwo. Kisumu County Police Commander Ranson...
Read more

Nyeri trains over 50 CHMs to deal with communicable diseases

County News Collins Luvisia -
Over 20 Community Health Volunteers in Nyeri County were put through a sensitization session on infectious disease Pneumonia and diarrhoea on Tuesday 11 February...
Read more

Skin cancer apps unreliable for running cancer diagnostics – Experts

World News Richard M Adrian -
Experts at the Birmingham University; warn against Smartphones apps used as 'early warning systems' for skin cancer. The study shows the app as unreliable...
Read more

Akothee and I were just having fun – Ommy Dimpoz explains swimming pool video clip

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian singer Ommy Dimpoz has come out to explain that nothing happened between him and Kenyan songstress Akothee after a video emerged on social...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Writer application

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke