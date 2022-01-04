One killed in latest attack by suspected al-Shabaab militants in Lamu

The fifth person identified as Joseph Mwangi who is also the village elder at Witho was beheaded at his home and his house torched.

He also had multiple stab wounds on his stomach.

The sixth casualty was identified as Francis Kamau who had mysteriously disappeared on Sunday morning before his body was found along the road within Witho shopping centre.

The body had gunshot wounds to the head and he had also been killed execution-style.

The group of militants also torched several houses within the locality and property of unknown value was burnt.

The attacks come in the wake of a security operation Amani Boni that was launched by the national government in 2015 with a view to flush out al- Shabaab militants from the Boni forest.

Despite the heavy security presence in the areas, there have been continued reports of militia presence and attacks in Lamu and areas along the border.

This also comes barely a week after a spate of killings and destruction of property by the Somali militants in Kiunga village on the Lamu-Somalia border.

On New Year, boda boda rider Nassir Ali Mohammed died on the spot after his bike ran over an explosive suspected to have been planted by militants who had earlier been sighted in the area.

He was ferrying Miraa Kiunga close to the Kenya-Somalia border when his motorcycle was hit, killing him on the spot.