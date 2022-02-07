Menu
One student dead, three hospitalized after toilet caved in at a Kisumu school

One student has died and three others were hospitalized after a toilet at Nyabondo high school caved in Nyakach sub-county in Kisumu.

The incident happened around 4 pm.

The three students who were rescued were rushed to Nyabondo mission hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

Former Kisumu county executive member(CEC) Vincent Kodiera noted that the toilet collapsed with four students and unfortunately one lost his life and is currently being retrieved from where he is trapped.

Police are already at the scene.

Kodera who condoled with the school and the family of the lost student called for peace in the institution and prayers.

He said now it’s not the time for blame games adding that they have to ensure that the student is retrieved.

“We have seen police officers here and we know investigation will be done into the matter,” he said.

He added: “We want to assure the Principal, students entire school that we are with them during this trying moment”.

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o sent his messages of condolence to the family, teachers and colleagues of the Nyabondo High School student who died.

He also wished quick recovery to those injured in the tragedy.

The Governor said the county government had dispatched rescue teams to the site who tried their best to rescue the boy, said to be a form one student.

