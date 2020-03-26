Online resources for your kids homeschooling

With all schools closed due to the coronavirus, parents are forced to come up with strategies to ensure their children don’t lag behind in school work.

Tough measures by the government may result in your children staying home longer than you expected. This is where homeschooling comes in.

Most parents use homeschooling as part of alternative education since their children go to school. However, during this health crisis, it is your child’s only source of knowledge. The advantage of homeschooling is that you, as a parent, are actively involved in moulding your child’s character.

Currently, there are several online learning tools that parents can use to guide their children in learning as much as they should.

Here are a few tools and tips to ensure your child continues learning during this period.

Google classroom

Google Classroom is a free web service. Google developed it so that schools can use it in learning. It simplifies the teacher-student interactions in real-time. Students are invited to join a class through a secret code or a code imported from the school domain.

The web service can be accessed on both smartphone devices and computers. High-end learning institutions use google classroom when on holidays.

Longhorn e-learning platform

Longhorn publishers have established an online learning platform. Parents and students can easily access study materials from the site.

The study materials include notes, quizzes and exam guides. They are available for both primary and secondary school children.

Longhorn e-learning platform is available both online and offline. Offline, parents can access it using SMS. Parents can also monitor their kids’ progress through tests.

Kytabu

Kytabu is an application for a textbook subscription. Parents and students can rent books on their devices. The platform has hundreds of textbooks that are digitized. It also has learning games, past papers, and quizzes.

You can rent a book for a specific period by paying a small fee through mobile money.

eLimu

eLimu is an app that offers access to KCPE revision papers. Additionally, it has subject notes and a literacy app known as Hadithi.

The app is available on both Playstore and Apple Store. It is an essential app for kids in primary school.

Ubongo kids

Learning from home does not have to be boring. Ubongo Kids is an interactive educational platform. It uses cartoons to teach concepts in maths and science. It is suitable for children in primary school.

These are just a few online sources you can use.