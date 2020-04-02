Home News Only 100 people will attend Ndigi Mwana a'Nzeki's funeral
News

Only 100 people will attend Ndigi Mwana a’Nzeki’s funeral

By Tracy Nabwile
Retired Archbishop Ndigi Mwana a'Nzeki who died on 31st March

Retired Catholic Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki passed on on 31st March 2020. The church announced that he would be buried in a private ceremony on Tuesday 7th April.

Only 100 people will attend the funeral. Most politicians, Catholic clergy, and the faithful that the archbishop mentored in his 60 years of his priesthood will be locked out of the ceremony.

The Catholic Church released a statement on Wednesday. In the report, they said they would hold a requiem mass at the Holy Family Basilica from 10 am. The burial will take place shortly after the mass.

Additionally, they insisted that the ceremony will be private and not more than 100 people will attend it.

Social distancing

Limiting the number of people who will attend the funeral aims at observing social distancing in the wake of coronavirus. So far, 110 people are infected and two have died of the deadly virus.

“Those participating will include representatives of the Mwana a’Nzeki family from Mwala area in Machakos County, Kenya Catholic Conference of Bishops, Diocese of Machakos, Diocese of Nakuru and the Archdiocese of Nairobi,” the statement said.

Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki got consecrated as a bishop in 1969. In that same year, Pope John Paul IV  appointed him the bishop of Machakos. He was only 38 years old, making him the youngest bishop at that time. Nzeki served in Machakos, Nakuru, and Nairobi. He later retired in the year 2007.

It is unclear whether the president or deputy president will attend the funeral. However, someone will be there to represent the government.

Live funeral coverage

The burial ceremony will only last for an hour. However, there will be live coverage of the entire ceremony. It will be on live television to allow Kenyans and Catholics at large to follow the proceedings.

Most people know Ndingi Mwana a’Nzeki for his firmness and boldness in fighting for the rights of the people. So far, he is the only bishop in Kenya who has celebrated the episcopal golden jubilee after being a bishop for 50 years.

His death shocked many. He became very ill in the early hours of Tuesday, and his family rushed him to Mater Hospital. Unfortunately, the office staff pronounced him dead on arrival.

Sources say that the archbishop suffered from age-related complications.

People from Kwa Nzeki village, which they named after him, celebrate their fallen hero. They say that Nzeki accomplished his mission on earth by being a good cleric. Many people wish to attend his burial, but unfortunately, they can not because of the coronavirus.

Previous articleMike Sonko in mourning after losing close relative

RELATED ARTICLES

Health

Nairobi Hospital suspends work at satellite clinics, recalls all workers over COVID-19

Stanley Kasee -
The Nairobi Hospital has suspended all operations at all its six satellite clinics to help in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital management also directed...
Read more
News

Government to trace people who had previously traveled to Covid-19 high-risk areas

Erick Flavour -
The government has set up a multi-agency team to co-ordinate all activities regarding the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Among the members of the...
Read more
News

Philippines: Shoot to kill all lockdown violators, says Rodrigo Duterte

Connie Mukenyi -
A shoot to kill order of all lockdown violators is giving Philippines residents a reason to worry. This is after their president Rodrigo Duterte...
Read more
15,457FansLike
3,417FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Only 100 people will attend Ndigi Mwana a’Nzeki’s funeral

News Tracy Nabwile -
Retired Catholic Archbishop Raphael Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki passed on on 31st March 2020. The church announced that he would be buried in a private...
Read more

Mike Sonko in mourning after losing close relative

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Mike Mbuvi Sonko, the Nairobi governor, is in mourning after losing his cousin Dida Hadija  Hamis. The controversial lawmaker took to social media, where he...
Read more

Nairobi Hospital suspends work at satellite clinics, recalls all workers over COVID-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
The Nairobi Hospital has suspended all operations at all its six satellite clinics to help in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic. The hospital management also directed...
Read more

Government to trace people who had previously traveled to Covid-19 high-risk areas

News Erick Flavour -
The government has set up a multi-agency team to co-ordinate all activities regarding the spread of Covid-19 in the country. Among the members of the...
Read more

M-Shwari makes changes to cushion customers against COVID-19

Mpesa Charges, Rates Connie Mukenyi -
M-Shwari is officially joining the ranks of the many Kenyan firms trying to cushion its customers against the effects of coronavirus. Safaricom made the announcement...
Read more

Philippines: Shoot to kill all lockdown violators, says Rodrigo Duterte

News Connie Mukenyi -
A shoot to kill order of all lockdown violators is giving Philippines residents a reason to worry. This is after their president Rodrigo Duterte...
Read more

Employers to release their workers latest 4 pm

News Stanley Kasee -
Kenyan employers have been directed to be releasing the non-essential services employees by 4 pm daily, effective from today. According to a gazette notice by...
Read more

Story yao inafanana na za Prophet Owour – Moses Kuria comments on Brenda and Brian

Entertainment Connie Mukenyi -
Controversial politician Moses Kuria has given his two thoughts concerning Brenda and Brian coming out to the public. The Gatundu South Member of Parliament has...
Read more
Loading...

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke