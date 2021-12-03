Only candidates who’ve declared intentions allowed to campaign

Just last week, Ruto camped in Mt Kenya East, starting his tours in Meru and combing through Tharaka Nithi and is expected to conclude the visit in Embu on Friday.

On October 18 and 19, Raila was in the same area and made almost similar stops, scouring for votes in the vast three counties.

In the packed IEBC calendar, the commission is expected to conduct two phases of mass voter registration targeting seven million Kenyans before the polls.

The electoral commission unveiled the 2022 election timeliness, requiring civil servants seeking to run for office to resign by February 9, next year.

The law requires that public officers seeking elective seats resign six months to a general election.

According to the IEBC’s Election Operations plan, nominations for presidential candidates will take place between May 30 and June 10 next year.

The second campaign will begin from December 6 until December 20 this year.

PROCUREMENT

In terms of procurement, IEBC has procurement major materials.

“We have procured over 100 types of material and by December, we will have procured everything needed,” he said.

We have also accredited observers.

“Accreditation is ongoing, go to your nearest centre. The commission is in the process of sourcing an independent firm to audit the voter register,” he said.

Marjan said the hosting of data will be local. In the last election, it was hosted in France and raised issues.

“The commission also in process of procuring an independent firm to audit the technology that will be deployed during the election,” he added.