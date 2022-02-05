Oparanya asks Lusaka to drop governor seat ambition, promises him top job

ODM deputy party leader and Kakamega county governor Wycliffe Oparanya has asked Senate speaker Ken Lusaka to drop his Bungoma county governor seat ambition.

Oparanya appealed to Lusaka to back incumbent governor Wycliffe Wangamati’s bid in the August polls.

In 2017, Lusaka vied for the Bungoma county gubernatorial seat but he was defeated by Wangamati of the Ford Kenya party.

Speaking at Posta grounds in Bungoma county during the DAP-K party rally, Oparanya said Lusaka’s decision to join the hustler team won’t work for him.

He added that the next government will be formed by Azimio la Umoja led by ODM boss Raila Odinga.

“I think the decision that has been made by my good friend Lusaka to join Ford Kenya under Kenya Kwanza coalition won’t work for him, I want to humbly ask him to join Azimio la Umoja and back Baba’s presidential bid,” Oparanya said.

The ODM deputy party leader assured Lusaka that he will get a top job in Raila’s government if he supports his bid.

Former Council of governors chairman revealed that it’s only Raila Odinga who can revive industries in the western region.

“Western Kenya has lagged behind in developments because of disunity of Luhya leaders, The decision made by Mudavadi and Wetang’ula have opened new political discourse in the Western region where industries will be will be revived by Azimio la Umoja,” he said.

Echoing his sentiments, Nominated MP Godfrey Otsosi condemned ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetang’ula for failing to join Azimio la Umoja.

“I want to tell them that their political future is dead,” Otsosi added.

Otsosi urged Bungoma residents to reject voting for Lusaka recalling the wheelbarrow scandal during his tenure as the first Bungoma county governor.

He added: ” I want to ask Bungoma residents to rally behind Azimio la Umoja and reject voting for anybody who will vie on UDA, Ford Kenya and ANC saying that if Kenya elects Ruto as the president Kenya will run bankrupt,” he said.