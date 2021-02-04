Osoro apologizes for fighting during burial in Kisii.

South Mugirango Member of Parliament Sylvanus Osoro has apologized for causing chaos with his Dagoretti North counterpart Simba Arati where they exchanged blows and kicks during the burial of Kisii deputy governor Joash Maangi’s father.

The Kenya National Congress (KNC) lawmaker apologized to the deputy governor’s family saying that he did not fight Simba Arati.

He said that he had just on to the podium to stop the Dagoretti North MP from making remarks that could take the country back to the 20072008 post-election violence.

Osoro added that he was with Simba during the day and the two shared a lunch meal. He noted that Simba is his best friend in Parliament.

“I had just gone to the stage in a bid to stop him from making inciting remarks that could lead to chaos similar to the 2007/2008 post-election violence,” he said.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga who was in attendance and witnessed the whole saga defended Simba.

Speaking in an interview with Inooro TV, the former Prime Minister differed with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) for listing Arati, Osoro, ex-Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and Emurua Dikirr legislator Johanna Ng’eno in its inaugural list of shame.

He said that it was Osoro who attacked Arati, and he had no choice but to defend himself. He pointed out that it was a matter of self-defense.

During the burial, Simba took to the stage to speak to the mourners but he attacked Deputy President William Ruto, something that did not sit well with Osoro.

He said that it was time to end Kikuyu and Kalenjin’s dominance in the country’s top leadership positions as they have ruled the country since it got independence. He said that the DP should not be given ten years to rule the country.

As he continued speaking Osoro stood up from his chair and went to the stage to try and grab his microphone and that was the fight began.

There was also another drama after nominated Senator Millicent Omanga was denied a chance to speak by the county boss James Ongwae.

The Senator was left infuriated and it took about ten police officers to remove him from the podium.

After the scuffle, Millicent took to her social media page to brag saying that those who take her for granted had seen that she was not a pushover.