Othaya Girls’ Principal Jane Kimiti wins 2020 AU Teacher of the Year Award

Principal Jane Kimiti of Othaya Girls High School has won the 2020 African Union Continental Teacher of the Year Award

She became a finalist alongside six other teachers from across the continent in an event held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on December 21.

Kimiti was recognized for her efforts in ensuring high-quality teaching and nurturing good behavior among students.

She is a well-known History and Christian Religious Education teacher with a track record of outstanding innovations that lead to high standard achievements among students.

While receiving the award, Kimiti thanked the Teachers Service Commission for nominating her and standing with her throughout the journey.

“I am very happy with the recognition that I have received from the African Union because it highlights my commitment to improving learning, community relations, and teacher empowerment.”

TSC Secretary Dr. Nancy Macharia led the teaching fraternity in congratulating Kimiti for the win, adding that she was promoted in line with the commission’s Reward and Sanctions Policy.

Macharia added that the win by Kimiti just confirmed that Kenya is home to the best teachers.

In 2019, Kimiti was awarded for her outstanding innovation in the school, which enabled the integration of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in teaching and learning.

Her school has a fully functional e-learning center and a virtual class where students can take exams and interact with their peers.

She was also recognized for steering income-generating projects for the school, which lead to reduced cost of expenditures.

Kimiti now follows the footsteps of one Peter Tabichi, a teacher at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Nakuru County who was awarded the 2019 Global Teacher Prize, being the first African to win the highly coveted award.