Our paths will meet again, Raila tells Mudavadi

ODM leader Raila Odinga has expressed confidence his and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi’s paths will meet at a point.

“I still believe our paths will meet…. there are people who have been saying that Raila had only one bullet left, but that bullet is still there,” he said.

Raila spoke during Mudavadi’s step-mother Mama Rosebella Mudavadi’s burial in Vihiga on Saturday. Mama Rosebella passed away on November 24 in Virginia, US.

Meanwhile, Mudavadi stood his ground, saying that he and Raila should agree to disagree.

He remained adamant that he will not back down on his bid for the presidency.

“If I win, you should accept, and if you win, I will accept,” Mudavadi said.

Raila has been moving to consolidate the vote-rich Western region without the support of One Kenya Alliance principals Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya).

Mudavadi and Wetang’ula consider the region their political turf but have flatly rejected Raila’s overtures.

It will now be a battle royal for the region after Democratic Action Party of Kenya announced its support for Raila-led Azimio La Umoja Movement.

The party, associated with Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, is seen to be targeting Bungoma and Trans Nzoia as its bastions.

The new party threw its weight behind Raila’s presidential bid during its National Delegates Congress meeting in Nairobi.

It also named Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi as party leader and his Tongaren counterpart Eseli Simiyu as secretary general.

Wamunyinyi and Eseli fell out with Wetang’ula in Ford Kenya. They have been involved in a protracted battle with Wetang’ula over control of Ford Kenya, whose stronghold is Bungoma county.

Eugene, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya are among the new political leaders from the region that Raila is working with.