Over 200,000 Kenyans, including a visually impaired man, viewed Mzee Moi’s body

By Richard M Adrian
viewed
civilian overcome with grief over Mzee Moi's death

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said that 72,500 viewed mzee Moi’s remains on the last day. Thousands of Kenyans queued for hours to view his remains at the parliament buildings. Some of the leaders who made their way to view Mzee Moi’s body included; opposition leader Raila Odinga, Former National Assembly Speaker Francis Ole Kaparo and wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Police officers, some on horsebacks were deployed outside the parliament to manage the long queues of the Kenyans.

The government extended the viewing of Mzee Moi’s body by an hour. Instead of the initial closing time at 5 PM, the parliament extended it to 6 PM.

Former President Mwai Kibaki

Former president Mwai Kibaki viewed Mzee Moi’s body privately at the parliament building on Sunday. He secretly made his way into the building at around 11:15 AM. President Kibaki avoided the main gate; instead, he used an alternative entrance facing the continental house.

Mourning Kenyans

Some Kenyans could not hold back their tears as they mourned the late Mzee. Grief and shock overcame them as they viewed the body. Some wailed uncontrollably while others fainted after queuing for long. It took the interventions of officials from st John ambulance to help those engulfed with shock.

A civilian sold t-shirts bearing the photo of the late President Moi, to the people who came to view his body.

Moi’s son, Baringo senator, Gideon Moi thanked those who came to pay their last respects to his father.

Blind Man

Paul Kiprono, a visually impaired fifty-year-old man, insisted on ‘seeing’ the late President Moi. Mr Kiprono donning black shades, a cane in hand, tapped gently on the pavements, led by a younger man who held his left arm.

Mr Kiprono said that; he wanted to satisfy an urge and demonstrate his love for the late President. He added that Mzee Moi proved that those living with disabilities matter too. Mzee Moi commissioned for the National Fund for the Disabled of Kenya. Kiprono said that Mzee’s effort gave the disabled and orphans a sense of freedom. Mr Kiprono also works for the same organization.

Mr Kiprono said that bowing before the President’s body gave him satisfaction.

Elderly’s eulogized Mzee Moi as a man committed to bringing Kenyans together, one who loved and a champion for development.

The burial

The government promised to provide free snacks to the first 30,000 mourners at the funeral of the late Mzee Moi. The government scheduled the burial to take place at Kabarak in Nakuru on Wednesday. The county government of Nakuru said that; all school buses in Nakuru County would be available to transport people from around the area to Kabarak.

