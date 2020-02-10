Home News Panic as locusts land in Uganda
By Chuoyo Protus
The locusts menace is spreading far and wide after reports state that the pesky pests have made fall in neighbouring Uganda.

The swarms of the deadly desert locusts landed in Uganda on Sunday after ravaging parts of Kenya for close to one month. And even as they spread to Uganda, parts of Kenyan still remain at the mercy of these critters with monstrous appetites.

Ugandan Prime Minister, Ruhakana Rugunda, however, set to rest the nerves of Ugandans, stating that the government had already set in place measures to curb the desert locusts.

Worst locusts invasion

While the Horn of Africa is no stranger to locusts invasion, the current swarms are the worst in the region in twenty-five years. This is according to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Sources state that the locusts entered Uganda through North West Pokot district, where they have caused large-scale damage to crops.

According to John Owor, commissioner of the Disaster Preparedness and Management Office of the Prime Minister of Uganda, the locusts have already begun eating into crops in Amudat district, Uganda.

Most destructive pests

The current invasion now threatens to plunge many people into famine. The current invasion will have an unprecedented impact on the food security of all countries in the East African region.

So bad is the invasion that Somalia has declared a state of emergency as countries struggle to contain the locusts.

The desert locusts have rapid growth and an enormous appetite. A single swarm can contain up to a hundred million insects per square kilometre. With one insect eating up to its own body weight, they can destroy food that can feed up to 2,500 people in a single day.

Spreading fast

The entry of the desert locusts into Uganda shows just how wide the swarms will travel as they seek to satiate their insatiable appetite.

On November 8th, 2019, the UN FAO had issued an alert as the swarms landed in Ethiopia from the Middle East.

The locusts then made fall in Kenya towards the end of last year. So far, they are present in eleven counties. These are Mandera, Moyale, Wajir, Garissa, Marsabit, Isiolo, Meru, Samburu, Laikipia and Kirinyaga. There were also reports that some had been spotted in Kitui county.

Lifespan

The current species wreaking havoc in East Africa is the Schistocerca gregaria. These locusts have a lifespan of about three to five months, according to the UN FAO. However, this is dependent on the prevailing weather conditions.

Despite the menacing sight of the swarms as they fly over land, the locusts do not attack people or animals. There is also no evidence to suggest that they carry diseases. However, a swarm can have damaging effects on air travel.

However, once a swarm has grown, they will only stop once they run out of food.

