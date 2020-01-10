Panic over the possibility of locust invasion in Meru

Miraa farmers in Meru now live in fear of produce losses after locusts were spotted in some parts of the County. Former Igembe Member of Parliament Joseph Muturia said the insects were seen at Kina Meru Kiutine and Ndumuru village in Ntunene.

Residents are appealing to the Government to step in quickly before the insects become a menace.

Locust presence in Meru comes barely four days, after the government spokesman Rtd. Col Cyrus Oguna confirmed of a spray aircraft stationed in Wajir, to bring back sanity in the county.

Speaking to the press, he said, “The Desert Locust Control Operation that has been going on since the insects first crossed into the country on December 28, 2019, has been progressing smoothly with every effort directed at killing the insects and containing their possible move to other counties,”

He further assured Kenyans that monitoring, surveillance had been strengthened, and the Government was in full control of the circumstance.

The locusts first entered the country from the southern part of Somalia raising concerns among Wajir residents who are mostly pastoralists. Before moving about 8 to 10 kilometers away from Kutulo town, the locusts flew around their farms for close to two hours, destroying most of their crops.

Before the Northern part of Kenya locust invasion, the Food and Agriculture Organisation on December 18 had reported on the matter around the Horn of Africa.

FAO has warned of an anticipated increase in the number of locusts this January.