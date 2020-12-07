Parents appeal to Magoha over school fees

Parents have appealed to the government to give them a two-month grace period to clear their outstanding balances when schools reopen in January 2021. The parents aired their sentiments through the National Parents Association.

The National Parents Association held a three-day conference in Naivasha. Several representatives from all the 47 counties attended the conference.

Nicholas Maiyo, the National Parents Association chairman urged the Ministry of Education to consider giving parents more time to clear their outstanding school fees balance.

“We are aware that the calendar starting 4th January will be the second term. Therefore, if a parent had paid school fees for 2020 1st term, he/she will only pay second term fees in January and 3rd term fees. This is because they had cleared 1st term fees,” the chairman explained.

Mr Maiyo also noted that some parents had outstanding balances from the previous terms. After the phased reopening of schools in October, some schools asked parents to clear the outstanding amount.

Additionally, Mr Maiyo urged the government to reconsider its decision to increase University fees. He argued that the Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on most parents. Maiyo also said that he was speaking on behalf of approximately 10 million parents who completely oppose the decision to increase University fees.

Fees increased

On 2nd December, the National Treasury and the Ministry of Education approved a proposal to increase University fees threefold. The vice chancellors of various universities are the ones who gave the proposal.

Officials from the national treasury and the Ministry of Education appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Education. They proposed that the University fees be increased from Kshs 16,000 to Kshs 48,000.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said that he believes it is unfair for the government to triple the fees.

“I would like to assure them that this is a Covid-19 period and that the executive arm of government is yet to sit, consider and debate the fees. The children are ours and we have a human face,” Magoha said.