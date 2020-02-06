Home News Parliament to have a special sitting for MPs to honour Moi
News

Parliament to have a special sitting for MPs to honour Moi

By Edwin Ginni
Parliament will have a special sitting to allow MPs pay tribute to Moi
  • The parliament will have a special sitting on Monday, February 6
  • The session will allow MPs send tribute to departed Moi
  • The session will also witness the reading of President’s letter detailing nomination of Cabinet Secretaries and Permanent Secretaries

The National Assembly will have a special sitting on Monday, February 6 to allow Members of Parliament send condolences as well pay tribute to departed ex-president Daniel Toroitich arap Moi.

The parliamentarians were set to resume the National Assembly’s sittings as from Tuesday, February 11 but due to the demise of Moi, the government has declared the day a public holiday in honour of Moi.

The President’s letter on the nomination of Mutahi Kagwe as Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Health and counterpart Betty Maina to head the ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development will also be read during the session.

With plans for Moi’s last rest underway, the Parliament Buildings remain under tight security as plans to have Moi’s body moved to the area for public viewing.

Moi’s body will be moved from Lee Funeral Home to Parliament grounds on Saturday for public viewing and will lie there for three days ahead of his funeral on Wednesday next week.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected back from Washington DC on Friday night to lead the nation in sending off the second president of the Republic of Kenya.

Moi died on Tuesday, January 4 and will be laid to rest at his Kabarak home on Wednesday, February 12.

Moi will be accorded a State Funeral with observation of full Civilian and Military honours.

