Peter Ndegwa to begin job as Safaricom CEO

By Chuoyo Protus
Peter Ndegwa joins Safaricom
New Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa to begin his tenure today.

Peter Ndegwa will begin his job as the Safaricom CEO from today, April 1st, 2020.

The telecommunications company appointed him as the CEO in October last year following the death of Bob Collymore.

“A warm welcome to our new CEO Peter Ndegwa, Karibu,” Safaricom said in a tweet sent out earlier today.

Bob Collymore years

Collymore has been at the hem of Safaricom for nine years and took Safaricom from just a telecommunication company to a corporate juggernaut. He, however, succumbed to Myeloid leukaemia on the first of July last year.

Former CEO, Michael Joseph then took over on acting capacity as the company sought for a suitable replacement for Bob.

Peter Ndegwa, once he takes charge, will become the first Kenyan CEO for the company.

Safaricom recorded record profits when Bob Collymore was at the hem. It also grew to become a big player in Kenya’s entertainment scene.

Collymore managed to transform Safaricom’s interest beyond telecommunications. The green colour of the company soon became ubiquitous across the city, with interest also including sports events, electronic shops, and internet home fibre.

Dominance in the Kenyan market

The company has almost monopolized the market. The competing service providers combined barely lay a scratch on Safaricom’s market share. This is despite Safaricom having a higher cost of internet and calling rates as well as higher cost of money transaction.

Thus, Peter Ndegwa has his work cut out for him as he takes charge of Kenya’s biggest company.

Peter Ndegwa Profile

Peter Ndegwa was formerly working for Diageo PLC as the Managing Director of Diageo Continental Europe.

Mr Ndegwa, in his role as Managing Director of Diageo, oversaw the operations of the company across 50 countries. They included the Middle East, North Africa, Western and Eastern Europe, and Russia.

He also worked as a CEO at Guinness Nigeria PLC and Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC.

