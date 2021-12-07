[PHOTOS] Kabete cop shooting spree sparks protests

This was after they also saw a fire emanating from the house, police said.

And in the process, Imbatu stepped out with his gun blazing and felled five other people including two bodaboda riders and his neighbours in different locations near the house.

“He went on a shooting spree pursuing his targets far away from the house,” said a neighbour Jane Wanjiru who hid in her house.

“Why is he killing our boy? What did he do to him? He has killed people and some are at the Kenyatta National Hospital,” a resident said.

The incident could be linked to increasing cases of suicide within the service, which have been associated with trauma.

Officials say trauma is the main reason for such behaviour.

According to Kenyatta University research, the major factor contributing to suicide and murder among police officers in Kenya is work-related trauma.

The study found out that police are generally at the receiving end of all community problems.