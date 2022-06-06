[PHOTOS] Raila unpacks his manifesto for Kenyans

Some of the leaders include the Coalition running mate Martha Karua, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Agriculture CS Peter Munya.

Others included Narok County Senator Ledama Ole Kina and Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Hassan joho (Mombasa), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Anne Kananu (Nairobi) and Wycliffe Oparanya (Kakamega).

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed was also in attendance.

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was also present among other allied leaders.

Raila’s manifesto captured a plan on economic growth and value-added production and trading, education for all and health care for every citizen.