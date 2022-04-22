Pick Waiguru to be Ruto’s deputy, Kenya Kwanza youth say

A youth league has urged the Kenya Kwanza Alliance to pick Kirinyaga Governor Ann Mumbi Waiguru to deputize DP William Ruto.

The league which consists of youth leaders from across the country has cited Governor Waiguru’s transformation leadership as a factor that should be considered in making that decision.

Speaking to reporters in Nakuru on Thursday, the youth leaders said that the Kirinyaga governor should be nominated for the position not because she is a woman but because she merits serving the people of Kenya.

“Anne Waiguru should be nominated not only because she is a woman, but because she merits to serve in the capacity of deputy president much better than all her predecessors following her track record,” read a statement by the league.

“Governor Waiguru enjoys the support of Mt Kenya and indeed the entire country and her agenda resonates with everyone.”

They likened her to Kamala Harris, the United States of America Vice president and Tanzanian president Samia Suluhu for her sharpness, eloquence, intelligence and bravery.

The youth leaders also highlighted the strides that had been made in the country in the realization of affirmative action. This stride includes having the country’s first female Chief Justice.

As such, the time is ripe for women leadership, according to them.

The issue of Ruto’s deputy is seen as a hot potato within the larger Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

It is almost a given that Ruto will pick his deputy from the Mt Kenya region, his other biggest stronghold outside his Rift Valley backyard, to enhance his chances.

Initially, there were reports that Amani National Congress boss Musalia Mudavadi would be a viable option but he appears to have agreed to settle for a different post.

Apart from Waiguru, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and Kandara MP Alice Wahome are the other key politicians being touted as Ruto’s possible running mates.