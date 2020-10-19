Pilot of ill-fated Governor Tunai’s chopper, speaks up

The pilot of the ill-fated chopper carrying Narok Governor has spoken up about the incident.

Governor Samuel ole Tunai, Lemanken Aramat, Narok East MP and their aides survived the crash on Saturday late afternoon.

They were to leave Okipejus village for Narok Town after attending a burial ceremony in Melili. However, the chopper failed to take off after a few attempts, crashing before it gained flight into the skies.

Struggled to take off

Footages of the crash showed the pilot of the chopper making several attempts to make the helicopter take off. Curious onlookers expressed concern as the chopper hovered a few metres from the ground, struggling to get airborne.

Then the helicopter appeared to begin to take off, before suddenly coming down and cartwheeling forward. The propellors broke off, as the tail also split from the main body.

Chopper carrying Narok governor Samuel Tunai filmed crash-landing. The pilot appeared to be having difficulty flighting the bird. pic.twitter.com/dO7E5cZ9wL — Augustine Sang 🇰🇪 (@Sang_254) October 18, 2020

No mechanical fault

The pilot of the ill-fated Type-Robinson 44, however, said that the chopper has no prior mechanical fault.

“There was no mechanical problem. Nobody was injured as all of us came out well. Things just happened in a blink of an eye and that is it. I have finished writing the full report on the crash and a team of investigators has instructed me not to talk to the media.” Marc Goss said, as quoted by the Nation.

Following the incident, Tunai was admitted to the Aga Khan but officials said he was out of danger.

KCA launches investigations

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority also sent out a statement, saying they had launched investigations into the chopper crash.

“The aircraft investigation department of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works has already initiated the investigation and will inform the public once the investigations are concluded,” Captain Gilbert Kabage, KCA’s DG, said.

The chopper is not new to the Mara region. It has been used to respond to human-wildlife conflict in the region.