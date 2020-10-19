Home News Pilot of ill-fated Governor Tunai's chopper, speaks up
News

Pilot of ill-fated Governor Tunai’s chopper, speaks up

By Chuoyo Protus
The damaged chopper
A wreckage of the chopper that had carried Governor Tanui and his aides. Photo - courtesy

The pilot of the ill-fated chopper carrying Narok Governor has spoken up about the incident.

Governor Samuel ole Tunai, Lemanken Aramat, Narok East MP and their aides survived the crash on Saturday late afternoon.

They were to leave Okipejus village for Narok Town after attending a burial ceremony in Melili. However, the chopper failed to take off after a few attempts, crashing before it gained flight into the skies.

Struggled to take off

Footages of the crash showed the pilot of the chopper making several attempts to make the helicopter take off. Curious onlookers expressed concern as the chopper hovered a few metres from the ground, struggling to get airborne.

Then the helicopter appeared to begin to take off, before suddenly coming down and cartwheeling forward. The propellors broke off, as the tail also split from the main body.

No mechanical fault

The pilot of the ill-fated Type-Robinson 44, however, said that the chopper has no prior mechanical fault.

“There was no mechanical problem. Nobody was injured as all of us came out well. Things just happened in a blink of an eye and that is it. I have finished writing the full report on the crash and a team of investigators has instructed me not to talk to the media.” Marc Goss said, as quoted by the Nation.

Following the incident, Tunai was admitted to the Aga Khan but officials said he was out of danger.

KCA launches investigations

Kenya Civil Aviation Authority also sent out a statement, saying they had launched investigations into the chopper crash.

“The aircraft investigation department of the Ministry of Infrastructure, Housing, Urban Development and Public Works has already initiated the investigation and will inform the public once the investigations are concluded,” Captain Gilbert Kabage, KCA’s DG, said.

The chopper is not new to the Mara region. It has been used to respond to human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Related news

News

Ruto breaks silence on IEBC leadership debate

Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday the 19th of October claimed he does not care who takes over IEBC leadership. Ruto was speaking at a...
Read more
News

KNEC postpones Class 8, Grade 4 exams

Connie Mukenyi -
The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has postponed the national examination of Class 8 and Grade 4 candidates due to the Mashujaa day celebrations. KNEC...
Read more
News

Raila is too old to succeed Uhuru as next President – Kuria claims

Alfred Kiura -
Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has boldly claimed that Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga is too old to succeed President...
Read more
Load more

Most read

Kenya confirms first death from coronavirus

CoronaVirus (COVID-19) Laiza Maketso -
On Thursday, the first Kenyan succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. Currently, the number of confirmed cases in Kenya stands at 31. The victim, a 66-year...
Read more

Man commits suicide after frequent calls from mobile loan app

News Connie Mukenyi -
A man from Navakholo, Kakamega allegedly took his life after constant pressure from a mobile loan app demanding he pays back his loan. Solomon Ayindi...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke