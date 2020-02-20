Police guard attached to Ruto’s office found dead

The missing security officer who was on duty the day former Cabinet Secretary Sports and two arms dealers visited the Deputy President’s office was found dead in Imara Daima.

The AP, Sergent Kipyegon Kenei, was among six security officers who were summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record statements regarding the fake arms ordeal.

According to witnesses, the officer’s head had a bullet wound with a gun lying next to his body, which was found in his house in Imara Daima, Nairobi.

Police arrived at the scene and removed the body to the mortuary after they ruled the incidence as suicide.

The body was later returned to the scene after learning the deceased was a person of interest in the fake arms scandal that had caused political ripples.

DCI boss George Kinoti confirmed the incident upon arrival at the scene and summoned the homicide department to take charge of the case.

Kinoti said it was too early to conclude whether the case was murder or suicide.

“Let us wait. It is still early to conclude on what happened.” Said the police boss.

William Ruto yesterday wrote to the Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai, claiming that his life is in danger following a breach of security in his office.

This directive is after former CS for sports Richard Echesa visited the DP’s office accompanied by two foreigners who are the arms dealers in the fake arms scandal.

“It is also critical that the investigations be extended to the immigration department to give information on the type of visa issued to the alleged foreigners who were working with alleged criminals in our country.” Reads the letter dated February 19, addressed to the IG.”

Ruto wants Mutyambai to speed up investigations into the intentions of Echesa in dragging him into the fake arms scandal.

The former CS claimed that the Deputy President was his friend, and he could see him without an appointment.

“DP is my friend, and I don’t need an appointment to see him,” Echesa claimed.

William Ruto, however, distanced himself from Echesa after he was arrested, saying that his entry with the firearm dealers into his office was a breach of security.

Ruto also asked Interior CS Fred Matiang’ i to reveal the identity of the two foreigners, their migration status, and their mission to the country.

The two foreigners identified as American Kozlowski Stanley Bruno and Egyptian Mustafa Mamdough Amer Lofty said that Echesa and his associate tried to dupe them by claiming they could influence an offer of a 39billion tender for supply of military hardware.

Last week, police arrested the former CS sports alongside Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma, Kennedy Oyoo Mboya, and Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul along Harambee Avenue in the Nairobi CBD.